Donald Trump and Melania's Texas hat choices cause controversy

During President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to storm-torn Texas, the presidential couple wore baseball hats – and the internet is not happy about it.

TWITTER USER BLASTED FOR RING-SHAMING A NEWLY ENGAGED WOMAN

The pair was spotted sporting casual caps as they visited the hurricane zone, the president with USA printed across the front and an aptly titled FLOTUS for Melania.

The headgear, which might not have made such headlines in other circumstances, is being called out as Donald Trump trying to capitalize on the travesty caused by Hurricane Harvey by wearing a hat that he sells on his own website for $40.

Several news outlets are calling it capitalistic and an attempt at product placement.

On social media, both sides have weighed in about the couple’s fashion choices — one defender tweeted "#YoureARealAdultWhen you focus on the victims of tragedy & the spirit of America rather @FLOTUS' shoes or @POTUS' hat!"

While another aired their grievances, tweeting: "Shame on @realDonaldTrump for using the presidency & #HurricaneHarvey as a platform to make himself wealthier."



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This isn’t the first time the presidential family has been accused of using photo ops and press conferences to market their products. Ivanka, the president’s daughter and advisor, wore a dress from her own brand during the 2016 Republican National Convention, and Donald Trump has hosted campaigns at his hotels.

The response doesn’t seem to affect the Trump team, as the president has continued to wear his hat in different colors throughout his week while he weighed in on the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.