This anti-Trump lipstick is supporting victims of Charlottesville

What’s better than finding the perfect shade of lipstick? How about finding one that also supports a cause.

The brand Lipslut — which was created in wake of the 2016 election in protest of President Trump — is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from its F--k Trump lipstick to victims of the recent events in Charlottesville, Va.

The money will be given to a number of various organizations including the victims’ medical funds as well as the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP and BLM Charlottesville — all you have to do is select the ‘yes’ box at checkout through the end of August to opt in, according to Refinery 29.

The liquid lipstick comes in one color, a matte nude pink, and sells for $19.95. As of Friday, within the first 48 hours of fundraising efforts, the company had raised $40,000.



Giving back isn’t a new concept for Lipslut. Since it was founded, the company’s business model has always been altruistic. Typically 50 percent of the earnings are donated to a women’s charity voted on by customers.