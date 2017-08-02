Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson just wore $40 jeans

There’s something so refreshing about seeing a celebrity wearing clothes that a normal person can actually afford. It gives us that “hey, celebrities are just like us” feeling, even if it’s not exactly true. Which is why we were thrilled to see not one but two of our favorite celebs rocking the same stylish pair of jeans that only cost $40.

LADY GAGA DEBUTS SHORT RAINBOW HAIR BUT GETS ACCUSED OF STEALING THE LOOK

Blake Lively was spotted in Long Island, New York over the weekend looking as classic as ever in a white button-down blouse, black heeled sandals and the aforementioned dark wash skinny jeans.

A post shared by Blake Lively Fanpage (@ohmyblakelively) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

A day later, Rachel Bilson was seen walking in Beverly Hills in the same jeans, but in a more laid back light wash that she paired with a grey tee and brown peep-toe sandals.

A post shared by Street Style and More (@celebsstyle_) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The jeans worn by these two stylish women are Old Navy’s Rockstar 24/7 jeans. These mid-rise super skinny jeans come in three different washes and are made of a soft stretchy knit material that looks like denim but is supposed to be way more comfortable. Plus the best part is, they only cost $39.99…which is such a good deal, you should probably buy a pair in every color.