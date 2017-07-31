Lady Gaga debuts short rainbow hair but gets accused of stealing the look

It seems to be the summer of dramatic celebrity hair changes. In fact, so many are dying their hair every color of the rainbow, we’re pretty sure it’s become the biggest trend of the season. So it came as no surprise when we spotted the latest bold makeover in our Instagram feed.

On Saturday, Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself sporting her latest hair transformation: a shorter cut colored in shades of green, orange, red and yellow.

JOANNE WORLD TOUR @fredericaspiras hair @sarahtannomakeup makeup 💄 💎 3 days #joanneworldtour #Joanne A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The singer, who’s gearing up for her Joanne world tour, is no stranger to bold hair changes, switching it up on a seemingly daily basis. However this time, people are accusing her of stealing her latest look from someone else.

People took to social media to point out that Gaga’s hair looks very similar to Paramore singer Hayley Williams' hair circa 2014, posting side-by-side images of the two.

While the tweet has received a lot of attention, with over 6,000 likes as of Monday afternoon, some people came to Gaga’s defense, posting photos of her with rainbow hair in 2012.

Still others noted that despite any similarities between the two singers’ colors, neither of them in fact invented the look. Even Williams weighed in on the debate, tweeting “lovin it.”



Gaga now joins both Shakira and Alicia Keys, who also used social media recently to debut vibrant hair color transformations. Shakira is now rocking a bold fiery red color while Alicia Keys has new rainbow braids.