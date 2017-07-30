Shakira is barely recognizable with fiery new red hair color

While you spent the weekend sleeping in and running errands, Shakira was busy getting a full-blown makeover.

The Columbian singer posted a photo to Instagram Saturday showing off her fiery new red hair color along with the caption, “Redheads have more fun. On the set of Perro Fiel with @nickyjampr.”

Redheads have more fun. On the set of Perro Fiel with @nickyjampr #Repost @nickyjampr ・・・ Aquí con @shakira ya terminando el video de #perrofiel. A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Shakira traded in her signature blonde color for this bold look just in time for the filming of her Perro Fiel music video with singer Nicky Jam.

She also posted a second photo from set, giving fans a closer look at her new hue.

💋from the set of #PerroFiel. Shak A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jul 29, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The 40-year-old is currently preparing for her El Dorado World Tour, her first tour in nearly six years, which kicks off in November.

Shakira isn’t the only celeb to get a brightly colored hair makeover this summer. Just last week, Alicia Keys posted a photo to social media showing off her new insanely colorful braids.