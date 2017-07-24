Style + Beauty
Jennifer Lopez's best beauty looks in honor of her birthday
Jennifer Lopez turns 48 today. And yes, you read that correctly. The singer is proof that age really is just a number because she doesn’t look a day over 25. Seriously, what’s her secret? She seems to be immune to the effects of aging that plague us normal people.
J. Lo shared a few of her tips for looking young with US Weekly last year. "I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older." The L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman told People she loves “glycolic acid to get that healthy glow and clear skin. I never go to bed without taking my makeup off, [and I use] night creams to keep my skin hydrated.” She also swears by SPF and uses it every single day. “You have to protect your skin.”
In honor of the “Shades of Blue” star’s big day, we rounded up 12 of her best beauty looks.
