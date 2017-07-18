Former body builder gains 25 pounds, couldn't be happier

Jolene Jones, a former body builder from Kalispell, Mont., was on a very strict diet plan when she was training for competitions.

“No alcohol, no beef, no wheat, no sugar and no dairy," She told Us Weekly. "I would have chicken with broccoli for lunch every day and it go to the point where I would gag and have to chug water to get it down.”

These lunches would lead up to a demanding two-hour workout that would end leaving her feeling completely exhausted.

For her first show in 2015, Jones, standing at 5’8”, lost over 20 pounds. Leading up to her next competition her coach wanted her to shed yet another 30 pounds from her already thin frame.

This was the tipping point for Jones.

“I was like, ‘Why am I doing this if I hate it so much? What am I trying to prove?’” Jones told the magazine.

Jones then did something that truly made her a much happier person; she put on 25 pounds and restarted her social life.

“Body builder to body lover,” her Facebook post reads. “A six pack didn’t make me happy. I was never enough and always needing to improve. Today I went rafting with friends and enjoyed the food the old me would have drooled over and wouldn’t have dare to touch.”

This post racked up a massive 140,000 likes and over 45,000 shares on Facebook — with 11,000 comments supporting her life changing decision.

Jones ends her post with, “My worth is weighed by those I surround myself with and the smile on my face. #bodylover.”