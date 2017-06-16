lifestyle

Body transformation photo proves you need to eat more, not starve yourself

By Michelle Gant
Fox News
People looking to lose weight often feel the need to starve themselves, but one woman on Instagram proves that eating more is actually better for slimming down.

While it’s true that cutting calories is necessary for weight loss, a high calorie deficit can actually be harmful and ineffective. That's why fitness blogger Nessa, of the Instagram account Nessa Sphere, posted an incredible transformation photo showing how calorie intake can be deceiving.

Let's talk food and calories 👀🙌🏼 I get lots of questions about how much you should eat. It is not easy to answer this question. It depends on a lot of things: your weight, your height, your age, how active you are during the day, how often and how intensive you workouts are and what your goal is. But one is definitely easy to estimate. It's how much you shouldn't eat. You can't starve yourself ‼️ When I see people saying that they eat 800-1200 kcal, this seriously scares me. You won't get any results on a long run with this amount of calories. Your body and you need enough fuel to feel good, to take challenges and to achieve goals. Let's start the calculations with RMR (Resting Metabolic Rate), basically the amount of calories you burn when at rest (or in different words - you need to stay alive). The more active you are during a day, the more calories you should eat to maintain your weight. It is normal that when you want to lose fat you decrease your calories intake. However, you should be smart doing that. Don't put your body in a high calorie deficit straight from the beginning of the process. You will not have much to cut later on when you hit a plateau and you don't see any progress anymore. I would suggest starting at 10% of your calorie intake caloric decrease per day for a few weeks. If you look at my progress on the pictures, it happened mostly because I changed my eating habits (and started to workout out). In 2015 my eating was a total mess. There were days I forgot about food (too much work and stress) or I could eat the whole box of donuts only for lunch. When I switched to linear calories intake per day my results rushed. And the consistency and regular eating was the key. If you are now at a very low calorie intake and you don't see progress, try to eat more. It may be a little bit difficult at the beginning, you may gain weight but when your body adjust to it, you will see only benefits 💁🏼♥️🤗 #transformationtuesday #transformation #lifting #heavyweights #girlswholift #beforeandafter #ageisjustanumber #nutrition #eatbetternotless #bbgprogress #screwthescale

“You can't starve yourself ‼ When I see people saying that they eat 800-1200 kcal, this seriously scares me. You won't get any results on a long run with this amount of calories,” the blogger posted.

In Nessa’s before photo, she wrote that she had irregular eating. There were days when she would completely forget about food and others where she scarfed down an entire box of doughnuts. Once she established consistent eating habits, she saw incredible results.

“Your body and you need enough fuel to feel good, to take challenges and to achieve goals,” Nessa wrote.

The blogger also recommends a healthy strategy to reach your fitness goals. “It is normal that when you want to lose fat you decrease your calories intake. However, you should be smart doing that. Don't put your body in a high calorie deficit straight from the beginning of the process.”

Her advice? To decrease your calorie intake slowly, by about 10 percent for a few weeks, and see what happens. She credits her transformation primarily to a change in her poor eating habits, as well as exercise. But she suggests if you already restrict yourself and aren’t seeing the progress you’re looking for, you might just need to try eating more.

Nessa told SELF she eats five to six balanced meals a day, consuming between 1,900 to 2,000 calories. She also meal preps for the week so she isn’t tempted to snack on something unhealthy.

FOOD DIARY from today 💁🏼🍯🍓🌮😍 It was my first clean and healthy weekend after holidays and I feel so good. I haven't pushed myself into hard workouts yet but tomorrow my new gym plan starts and I am already so excited 👀😁 Legs are on my first day!! 🏋🏼‍♀️ Coming back to food, this is what I ate today: 1. 🍎 Breakfast - protein chia oatmeal bowl topped with strawberries, banana, almonds and a piece of protein bar. 2. 🍎 Snack 1 - cottage cheese with strawberries and peanuts. 3. 🍎 Lunch - my weekend treat - sushi - salmon cheese avocado rolls. 4. 🍎 Snack 2 - Complete Cookie Chocolate (half) from @lennyandlarrys. 5. 🍎 Post-workout - @womensbest whey protein. 6. 🍎 Dinner - grilled turkey breast, quinoa, sweet corn, avocado and cherry tomatoes. Total of 1'959 calories 🤗 I did today a quick full body HIIT session and I burned 261 calories 💪🏼!! #womensbest #nutrition #lunchbox #fooddiary #mealprep #nutritionable #nutritiontips #macros

She ended the post with words of encouragement for anyone looking to make a similar transformation. “It may be a little bit difficult at the beginning, you may gain weight but when your body adjust to it, you will see only benefits.”