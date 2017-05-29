The 6 worst foods to eat before sex

Whether you’re on a hot date or planning a cozy night in with your other half, you want to make sure your breath smells fresh.

But if you’re planning to take it to the bedroom, chewing gum could be a big mistake.

The act of chewing, without swallowing, can lead to bloating as you swallow air.

Also, your tummy will think there’s food coming and will release stomach enzymes used to digest food, which can lead to gastric problems — and plenty of wind.

So while your mouth will smell minty, you may be prone to emitting other smells during the romp.

9 FOODS TO HELP BOOST YOUR SEX DRIVE

Peppermint is also known to repress testosterone, leading to a lower libido.

Chewing gum is not the only thing you should be avoiding before a session between the sheets.

If your idea of a great date is chomping on a cheeseburger, washed down with wine, there’s more bad news.

These are five other foods you should be shunning before getting romantic:



Alcohol

A glass or two might make you braver and less inhibited, but too much can cause poor performance in men.

For both sexes, it is a depressant and can also cause wind problems.

5 SIGNS YOUR SEX LIFE NEEDS A MAKEOVER

Red meat

Eating red meat gives your digestive system extra work to do, as it is difficult to digest.

This can make you feel lethargic and tired, which is not the best feeling to have when your partner is getting steamy.

Broccoli

This brilliant vegetable has all sorts of health benefits, including anti-oxidants.

But it also has a tendency to cause windy side effects best left outside the bedroom.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cheese

Dairy is known to kill the libido, so the cheese course is best skipped if you want to get down to it later in the evening.

Cheese can also make you produce more mucus and leave you bloated and gassy.

Licorice

A weird one, as you are unlikely to be overloading on the black, chewy stuff before jumping into bed, but it can have an effect on your libido.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found it can lower the sex drive in both men and women.

First published on The Sun