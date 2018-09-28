Hurts Donut offering ‘scary clown deliveries’ at some Texas locations

Looking to “scare the sh…shprinkles out of your friends?” Well, thanks to Hurts Donut, now’s your chance!

Ahead of Halloween, a few of the chain’s Texas-based stores revealed a promotion on Facebook that gives customers the opportunity to have a scary clown show up at someone’s door with a box full of Hurts' doughnuts.

DUNKIN’ DONUTS NAME CHANGE MET WITH FRUSTRATION, APATHY ON TWITTER

“Wanna scare the sh... Shprinkles out of your friends!?” the store in Katy, Texas posted Tuesday, alongside photos of a red-haired clown holding a box of doughnuts and red balloons. “SCARY CLOWN DELIVERIES! Call 346-387-9900 to get on our schedule!”

And the terrifying trick will only cost you an additional $5, People reported.

The Frisco store also took to social media Thursday about the special delivery service. Declaring that “October is for pranks!,” the location gave their followers a few scenarios of when ordering “a scary clown delivery” might be appropriate.

TEXAS DOUGHNUT SHOP OFFERS SCARY CLOWN DELIVERY

The doughnut chain ran with the spooky idea last year too, with the company’s co-owner Kas Clegg telling GuideLive that they “love scary clowns” and were hoping to “spice it up a little bit.”

“It’s fall, and it’s getting close to Halloween,” Clegg said. “So we just wanted to spice it up a little bit and do a super fun delivery.”