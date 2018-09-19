Oklahoma Domino's Pizza customer arrested for placing employee in headlock over wrong order

An angry Domino’s Pizza customer was arrested and charged with assault and battery after attacking a restaurant employee for allegedly getting his order wrong.

Milton Ray Davis, identified as the customer by police, reportedly called night manager Mike Merkle around 11 p.m. to make a complaint about the incorrect order.

According to Merkle, he offered to make the man a new pizza.

“I apologized to him and told him, ‘Hey, I’ll be happy to remake your pizza, no big deal,'” Merkle said to KFOR. “He started getting belligerent with me and cussing me out.”

Davis later stormed into the Guthrie, Okla., pizza restaurant with his pie to confront the manager in person.

“He came in the door, and slammed the pizza down and immediately started yelling, and screaming and going off the deep end,” Merkle said to KFOR.

In security footage from the restaurant, Davis is seen going around the counter and harassing Merkle. According to Merkle, Davis was demanding his money back for the order, and then demanded more money for the tip he said he gave the delivery driver.

“'Give me back my $25,' something about he tipped my driver $25,” Merkle said. “No, not in this town. Trust me, not in this town. There’s no way. I refused.”

Merkle said when he declined to give back the $25, Davis attacked him physically and put him in a headlock.

“He just lost what little control he had, came around the corner, threw me in a headlock,” Merkle said. “Slung me around, physically slung me around behind the counter.”

Quickly, Davis released Merkle and continued to yell at him – and eventually took a stance that Merkle said looked like “he was ready for me to take a swing at him.”

Merkle said he’s had angry customers before, but it’s never gotten physical before.

“Dude, come on,” he said to KFOR. “It’s just pizza, man.”

“Some people get really mad over the stupidest things,” Merkle added.

Police were called to the scene, and soon after found Davis, who reportedly admitted to what he did.

“I believe his words were, ‘Sometimes, you just need to take a charge,’” said Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs said to KFOR.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, KFOR reports.