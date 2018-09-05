Domino's Pizza cuts promotion promising free pizza for life to those who got brand's logo tattooed

Domino’s Pizza in Russia was forced to end a promotion offering fans free pizza for life if they got the brand’s logo tattooed “in a prominent place” on their body after the campaign became too popular.

The promotion was originally advertised to run for two months, starting Aug. 31, but the pizza chain ended it only five days in after their social media was flooded with excited pizza fanatics all proudly displaying their Domino’s tattoos.

The advertisement promised up to 100 free Domino’s pizzas every year for 100 years to anyone who got a tattoo of the company’s logo, posted the photo to social media and proved the authenticity of the ink.

The company clearly was not expecting so many fans to go under the needle for free pizza and ended the promotion Tuesday, announcing only the first 350 people with tattoos will be awarded the special lifetime deal.

Those still in the process were given a deadline.

“An urgent message to all those sitting at the tattoo artist’s right now: We’ll include you in the list of participants, but we’re waiting for photos up to midday today,” Domino's said in a message on the company’s Vkontakte page.

“To those with appointments scheduled for later, we recommend canceling them,” the company added.