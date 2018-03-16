Porn star Christiana Cinn says Domino's Pizza delivery driver offered her $200 for sex

A porn star alleges a Domino’s Pizza driver delivered her a proposition for sex following her pizza delivery, but the pizza chain says the adult fim star has her facts wrong.

Christiana Cinn, 28, said she was staying at a hotel in Milwaukee on Feb. 24 when she got hungry and decided to order a pizza from the chain, The Blast reported.

A few hours after her pizza was delivered, Cinn received a text message from a number she did not recognize. The person identified himself as Chris and said he delivered to her that day. Cinn asked him why he was contacting her when she did not give her number out to him. “Chris” replied, “Sorry if it’s a problem I won’t I text you at that time to ask you [a] question.”

He followed up the text with, “Was offering you $200 but never mind you must be one of those bad and boujee.” Urban Dictionary defines "bad and boujee" as “when you wear expensive clothing and are always on fashion trends” or a woman who is “savage.”

Cinn presumed the texts meant this man wanted to pay her $200 for a sexual act. She immediately called the Domino’s she ordered from regarding the text messages. The chain allegedly offered her a cinnamon twist dessert item for her troubles but she declined the offer.

Cinn took to her personal Twitter page to blast the company for its “disgusting and shameful act.”

However, Domino’s told Fox News it investigated the incident and found the phone number “Chris” texted from did not belong to any employees at the restaurant. Domino’s said the owner of the store contacted Cinn and "explained his findings."

"I know that this customer was a guest at a hotel during this time, it certainly seems possible that she had other deliveries during her stay, as the text did not say the delivery was specifically pizza," Jenny Fouracre, the director public relations for Domino’s told Fox News.

Cinn believes the pizza giant is making up excuses and is considering legal action.