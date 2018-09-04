Canadian restaurant's 'Beer Ramen' is served in an icy mug and topped with 'foam'

Love ramen, but hate how it’s always served up in a practical, functional bowl?

Let’s just pretend you answered “yes” for the sake of fun, because a restaurant in Canada is doing just that, for some reason.

Yuu Japanese Tapas, located in Richmond, British Columbia, is now serving a chilled soup they’re calling “Beer Ramen,” and it comes in a large beer stein.

The idea came to Yuu owner Julia Kubotani earlier this summer on an especially hot afternoon, she told Insider.

“Thankfully we had a very hot summer this year in Vancouver and one day I was just sitting on the couch and it was so hot and I thought about icy cold beer. And the next thing I thought, ‘Why not beer ramen?’” said Kubotani.

The dish contains no actual beer, but is instead made using chilled ramen broth, chilled ramen noodles, and a head of “foam” fashioned from egg whites and gelatin.

It’s also already a hit with the Instagram crowd.

Yuu’s Beer Ramen is also not to be confused with the Cup O’ Beer — an actual beer brewed with ramen noodles and released by the Texas-based Collective Brewing Project in 2017, Food & Wine reported —although they share a similar idea on paper.