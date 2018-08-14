In-N-Out coming to British Columbia for one day

In-N-Out is coming to Canada – but just for one day.

The favorite burger chain of the West Coast is heading up north for an annual event in Langley – part of Vancouver’s metro area.

In-N-Out will be opening a pop-up store to serve up burgers during the Langley Good Times Cruise-In car show on September 8.

This is not In-N-Out’s first time over the border, however. The fast food chain has been setting up shop at the annual event for the past several years.

Though there is another catch – In-N-Out will only be serving single hamburgers and bagged chips while supplies last. So, no animal style well done fries or double doubles for this one-day event. But those attending should still expect long lines at the burger truck.

Vancouver Courier reports that the money raised by In-N-Out during the event will go towards cruise-in charities.