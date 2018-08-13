Ohio mother's 'grateful' note to 19-year-old who bought her Starbucks coffee goes viral

An Ohio mother’s heart-wrenching note to the 19-year-old who bought her coffee has gone viral on social media.

Last week, Mackenzie Mauller decided to “pay it forward” by buying the woman behind her a cup of coffee — little did she know how much of an impact that simple gesture would make on “struggling” mother Nicole Clawson.

“Yesterday I bought coffee for the lady behind me at Starbucks... later in the day I found this is my mailbox. Small acts can make a big difference folks, spread some kindness,” the Kent State student wrote on Twitter, which has been liked over 80K times.

In a two-page note Clawson left in Mauller’s mailbox, Clawson explained how much the coffee meant to her after her life had taken an unexpected turn that she was not “emotionally [or] financially prepared” for.

“I rarely go to Starbucks and treat myself, but the last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle. My father just passed away and he was also my babysitter. My family and my children have had a really hard time,” the mom writes.

Clawson, who noted that she was compelled to write the letter to Mauller after realizing the young woman was her neighbor, went on to say that the coffee “was more than just a coffee.”

“It was something that has turned my whole day around, put tears in my eyes and a smile on my face and I feel so grateful.”

Thousands of others have also left comments on the Twitter post, which was retweeted by Starbucks, praising Mauller’s actions.

Clawson even reached out again to thank Mauller and wrote that the kindhearted woman offered to babysit for Clawson if she needed.

Clawson said her children are also planning to pay it forward themselves, after seeing what a positive impact it can leave.