Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Snack Foods

Black bear caught on video stealing donuts from family's garage

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
close
A hungry black bear is caught Chowing down on a box of donuts at a family's home in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Video

Caught on tape: Black bear steals donuts

A hungry black bear is caught Chowing down on a box of donuts at a family's home in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

A hungry bear in North Carolina was caught on video snacking on a box of pastries in a family’s garage.

In the 30-second clip, the black bear can be seen rooting through the package before chowing down on the sweet treats at the home in Hendersonville.

WHEN TO TRAVEL FOR 4TH OF JULY TO AVOID TRAFFIC IN YOUR TOWN

The person who captured the video wrote that their teenagers left the box of Ingles donuts in a grocery bag in the garage when the curious bear sniffed them out after about four minutes.

“He found the donuts in the grocery bag, got them out of the bag and carried the box to the door and proceeded to eat them. Three bear claws and one [cruller]," the person wrote. "Once he finished, he wandered back into the woods by our house." 

Apparently bears have a bit of a sweet tooth, as this isn’t the first time one has gone searching for baked goods.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A black bear in New Jersey broke into a baker’s car in May to chow down on two dozen cupcakes, eating every single chocolate, vanilla and strawberry pastry in sight. All the animal left behind from his mission was a smashed window, smeared frosting and a paw print.

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.