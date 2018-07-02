Black bear caught on video stealing donuts from family's garage

A hungry bear in North Carolina was caught on video snacking on a box of pastries in a family’s garage.

In the 30-second clip, the black bear can be seen rooting through the package before chowing down on the sweet treats at the home in Hendersonville.

The person who captured the video wrote that their teenagers left the box of Ingles donuts in a grocery bag in the garage when the curious bear sniffed them out after about four minutes.

“He found the donuts in the grocery bag, got them out of the bag and carried the box to the door and proceeded to eat them. Three bear claws and one [cruller]," the person wrote. "Once he finished, he wandered back into the woods by our house."

Apparently bears have a bit of a sweet tooth, as this isn’t the first time one has gone searching for baked goods.

A black bear in New Jersey broke into a baker’s car in May to chow down on two dozen cupcakes, eating every single chocolate, vanilla and strawberry pastry in sight. All the animal left behind from his mission was a smashed window, smeared frosting and a paw print.