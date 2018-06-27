Philadelphia waitress wins $3 million from customer who forcibly kissed, injured her

One Philadelphia waitress has been served a $3 million jury award after suffering injury while being forcibly kissed by an intoxicated patron.

Former Scarpetta server Kristin Lisi got justice in court last week for the assault, which occurred at the upscale restaurant inside The Rittenhouse Square Hotel on Oct. 7, 2016, The Inquirer reported.

According to court filings, patron Gregory Englesbe and two male companions, “a group known to some of the restaurant’s staff” became loud after several hours at the James Beard award-nominated restaurant and were moved to a private dining room.

Around 10 p.m., Englesbee, the chief executive officer of E Mortgage Management in Cherry Hill, N.J., and his unnamed companions were “visibly intoxicated” and approached Lisi alone in a restaurant hallway, according to The Inquirer.

CHICAGO BAR APOLOGIZES FOR 'MAGA' HATS, FACE TATTOOS BAN, SAYS 'EVERYONE IS WELCOME'

“You’ve been walking by me all night, and I want a kiss,” the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Englesbe allegedly told Lisi, grabbing her by the throat and planting a kiss on her, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

One of his companions, identified in court documents as John Doe 2, leaned in and said, “Now it’s my turn,” grabbing Lisi’s arm and attempting to kiss her too.

Disturbingly, court papers reveal that moments before Englesbe assaulted Lisi, John Doe 2 began unzipping his pants in the hallway before being smacked by Englesbe, who was "heartily laughing" in a "put it away” gesture, the Post-Gazette reports.

Lisi soon reported the incident to the management of Scarpetta and the police were called. Englesbe was not criminally charged, though the incident was caught on the restaurant’s surveillance camera.

'SARAH SANDERS WELCOME ANY TIME,' NY RESTAURANT'S SIGN SAYS

Two years later, the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court jury awarded Lisi $2.4 million in punitive damages for the injuries suffered to her rotator cuff, neck and shoulders and $600,000 in compensatory damages, the Post-Gazette reported.

According to court documents obtained by The Inquirer, Englesbe admitted to kissing Lisi but did not believe his actions could have caused such serious injuries.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Attorneys for Lisi, now a former waitress, told the outlet that the she has no plans to return to the service in the wake of the incident.

Representatives for Scarpetta did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on the story.