Chipotle adds milkshakes, nachos to the menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thinking outside of the box with its five new menu items, which the fast food chain has rolled out at its New York City test kitchen.

The company, best known for their burritos and bowls, announced the new options last week that will include Tex-Mex staples like quesadillas, nachos, an avocado tostada and a fresh salad with avocado-citrus dressing.

CHIPOTLE ADDING DRIVE-THRU LANES, BUT CUSTOMERS WON'T BE ABLE TO ORDER AT THEM

However, the biggest surprise might be the dessert item the brand is trying out: a Mexican chocolate milkshake.

“We wanted something snacky,” test kitchen chef Chad Brauze explained during the menu unveiling on Thursday at the company’s New York test kitchen, Food & Wine reported.

While none of the items have been added to the permanent menu, the brand is hoping that the new, mostly lighter summer additions will help bring people in who are not looking for such a filling meal.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The unexpected offerings may help the brand rebuild its image, which has suffered recently due to a Norovirus outbreak last year and then followed by a highly criticized queso recipe.