Liberals really do drink more lattes, study finds

Turns out there might be some truth to the stereotype of the “latte-sipping liberal.”

According to a new study by the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, Americans who drink lattes are in fact more likely to be on the left side of the political spectrum, according to Market Watch.

Researchers came to these results by surveying 1,500 people in the U.S. about their coffee-drinking preferences, political ideology, household income and attitudes toward globalization.

While the study revealed a majority of people actually prefer black coffee, those who like lattes, which are made of espresso with steamed milk, are more likely to be liberal.

“Our results led to a fundamental reinterpretation of what it means to be a ‘latte liberal,’” researchers said, per Market Watch.

The term “latte liberal,” according to Urban Dictionary, describes those "who sit around and drink overpriced diluted Starbucks coffee while lamenting the plight of the poor."

While it’s not exactly clear why this stereotype rings true, the researchers debated numerous theories, including the availability of lattes in a person’s neighborhood, household income and gender.

One of the study’s authors, Diana Mutz, a professor of political science and communication at the University of Pennsylvania, suggests it might have something to do with the name of the drink sounding un-American.

“Latte,” which means milk in Italian, reflects the drink’s European roots, and liberals are inherently more open to globalization, Mutz said, per Market Watch.

However, even though the study might further validate the stereotype, the percentage of those who like lattes more than black coffee was small, with some 16% of liberals, 11% of moderates, and 9% of conservatives reporting they prefer the drink.