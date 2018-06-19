Chick-fil-A worker chases down customer who forgot food, becomes viral sensation

An especially energetic Chick-fil-A worker in Virginia has become an Internet sensation after he was filmed sprinting down the street toward a customer who left the restaurant with her order incomplete.

Jared Wilson, 19, was working at the Chick-fil-A location in Midlothian, Va., when he realized a co-worker had forgotten to include one of the chicken sandwiches the customer purchased, according to WTVR.

"I knew I could probably catch [the customer], so I figured I might as well give it a shot," said Wilson, who then dashed out the door and caught up to the customer’s car before she sped away.

Footage of Wilson’s valiant efforts was also caught on camera and shared to social media, so of course it wasn’t long before Wilson became a minor celebrity. Twitter users soon began comparing him to Forest Gump and calling him a “true American hero,” while others took the opportunity to make jokes or bash the customer service at competing chains.

Meanwhile, Wilson told WTVR that he was only doing “what we’re expected to do” as Chick-fil-A employees, although he admitted this kind of thing isn’t an “everyday” occurrence.

In any case, Wilson has a good sense of humor about the whole thing, and says he enjoys all the memes and responses he’s seen to the video.

“[I] scroll[ed] through the comments for hours and could not stop laughing,” he said.