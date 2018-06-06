IHOP says it's changing iconic name; pancake lovers flip out

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is getting ready for a new name.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” the restaurant chain said on Twitter Monday. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb.”

The tweet has sparked thousands of comments on the social media platform.

In the lead-up to next week’s reveal, IHOP also tweeted a poll, asking, “IHOb? What could it b?”

People can vote for one of four options: biscuits, bacon, butternut squash and barnacles.

However, that hasn't stopped Twitter users from weighing in with other ideas.

“Blueberries?” a user asked the chain.

“Blueberries, bacon, breakfast... There are so many possi-b-ilities,” IHOP responded.

“Burritos I called it years ago,” a different person tweeted.

“Nope, keep guessing!” the company wrote back, shooting down the idea.

IHOP also had a message for a user who said it's “breakfast.”

TWITTER REACTS AFTER NECCO CANDY COMPANY IS SAVED BY SAME PEOPLE WHO REVIVED HOSTESS

“o-b-viously you should come back on 6/11 to see what it’s gonna b,” the restaurant chain replied.

“Burgers,” another person declared.

IHOP’s reply? “but it could b anything... you'll just have to stay tuned!”

Someone else chimed in, "100% international house of barbecue, it is going to be BARBECUED pancakes."

"whoaaa there," IHOP tweeted.

The move isn't a joke, IHOP rep Stephanie Peterson confirmed to Fox News, though she didn't elaborate on whether IHOb will be the permanent name for the chain.

"Right now, we’re keeping mum on the extent of the name change, but I can tell you that it’s tied to news we’ll be making on Monday and reflects how serious we are about a new launch for the brand," Peterson said Tuesday via email.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS