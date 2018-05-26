Man wanted for allegedly throwing hot coffee at McDonald’s manager face over price, police say

Police in Washington state are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say threw hot coffee at a McDonald’s manager’s face on Friday after he became angry over the price of the beverage.

The unidentified suspect reportedly walked into the fast food restaurant in Lacey, Wash., early Friday morning and ordered a cup of hot coffee, the Lacey Police Department stated.

However, investigators said the man became upset over the price of the coffee, which came to be $.97. The man poured the coffee into a travel mug and ordered the manager to give him a refill. The manager refused and asked the man to leave.

Before he left, the man threw the hot beverage on the manager before fleeing. Police said the manager suffered burns to her neck.

Police said the man “may be transient and have mental health issues.” He is wanted for simple assault.