©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

KFC sued by Maine man claiming he found bone in chicken pot pie

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
One Maine man is taking the fast food chain to court, claiming he found a bone in a chicken pot pie in 2015.  (iStock/AP)

Well, that’s unappetizing.

On May 24, one Maine man is suing Kentucky Fried Chicken, alleging that he found a bone in his chicken pot pie, the Sun Journal reports

A post shared by Ray (@a_2_the_z_shenanigans) on

According to the lawsuit, on Oct. 28, 2015, Willie A. Blanchette ordered a chicken pot pie from KFC’s Scarborough location. After taking a few bites, he “sustained significant damage to several teeth when hit down on a large piece of bone that was contained” in the dish, according to his complaint filed in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

kfc maine google maps

The man claims he suffered “great pain and suffering and mental anguish requiring medical treatment” after chowing down on the pot pie in 2015.  (Google Maps)

The Auburn resident further claims he experienced “great pain and suffering and mental anguish requiring medical treatment” for which the Louisville, Kentucky headquartered chain is liable.

The “permanent” damages he sustained while eating the pie have caused Blanchette “loss of enjoyment of life.”

As he seeks undisclosed damages plus attorney’s fees and costs, it remains unclear as to why he is pressing charges just now.

Serena Wheeler, a manager at the Scarborough location, told the Sun Journal she had not previously heard of the complaint.

KFC did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak