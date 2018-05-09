Blue pasta from Australia is the latest food trend

See you later sushi burritos, smoothie bowls, and cauliflower steak. There’s a new food trend in town: blue noodles. Mark + Vinny’s Spaghetti + Spritz bar in Sydney, Australia, has created Blue Spirulina Tagliatelle made with turquoise-colored pasta ribbons, blue swimmer crab, bread crumbs, and fish roe. The trendy dish even comes with its own matching spritz.

The pretty pasta was thought up by restaurant proprietors Mark Filippelli and Vince Pizzinga and brought to fruition by head chef Adrian Jankuloski. The noodles get their color from nontoxic algae called spirulina, which is often used as a dietary supplement for humans, farmed sea creatures, and poultry. Filippelli has used the ingredient before in a blue algae latte at the Instagram-famous plant-based café Matcha Mylkbar.

Blue Spirulina Tagliatelle certainly looks fantastic, and apparently it tastes great, too.

“Not only the prettiest pasta dish I’ve ever had, but definitely up there as one of the best,” @tcs_world wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Tina Cheng (@tcs_world) on May 3, 2018 at 3:29am PDT

“Gorgeous looking and super tasty,” @jessmarto opined.

A post shared by Jessica Martyn (@jessmarto) on Apr 23, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

“I loved the balance of flavor and saltiness through the pasta with its crab meat dressing,” @issac_eatsalot wrote.

A post shared by Sir Eats-a-lot (@issac_eatsalot) on Apr 20, 2018 at 2:27am PDT

If blue noodles aren’t enough to tickle your Italian fancy, the Surry Hills eatery also has bright-red and strikingly gray dishes. The Beetroot Spaghettini is vibrantly colored with beets, but also features autumn mushroom, truffle, and cashew crème fraîche. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Charcoal Bucatini — colored with charcoal — incorporates smoked mushroom pancetta, vegan egg yolk, and plant-based parmesan.

Most of the menu is vegan, but there are a few options for carnivores to enjoy such as meatballs, the blue swimmer crab in the tagliatelle, pancetta, and beef rib ragù.