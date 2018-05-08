Waitress stabbed, cut by customer who ran out on bill

A waitress at a restaurant in Chelsea, Mass. was stabbed by a man who tried to dine and dash.

The waitress, who is identified as a 34-year-old woman, was working at Las Pupusas Del Chino at 11 pm and chased after the patron after he ran out on his restaurant tab. The woman confronted the thief at his vehicle.

According to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, once the woman got to the suspect’s vehicle, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck and cut her right hand.

“She suffered two serious slash wounds -- one to her neck and one to her wrist,” said Chelsea police Capt. Keith Houghton to WCVB.

The woman was found bleeding about a block away, WCVB reported.

“Everything just happened all of a sudden. When I walked up to the front, they said she's running to this customer. He went without paying. And so, that's when I came out,” said restaurant manager Gilberdo Ramos, who arrived on scene as emergency crew was placing the woman into the ambulance, the news site reported.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and treated for non-life threatening injuries. She was later released, according to reports.

Ramos told WCVB the woman is one of his best servers and has worked for him for two years.

“[The servers] just probably got tired of people just running out without paying, you know? We get that a lot. But until now, we've never had any problems like that,” he said.

It is unclear how much the man’s bill was.

Police say they are investigating the case and “are actively pursuing a suspect,” The Boston Globe reported, though no arrests have been made.

Police said the man fled westbound in a red sedan with a possible Colorado license plate, WCVB reported.