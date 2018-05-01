Restaurant manager comes to woman's house after 'mediocre' Yelp review

A woman is claiming the manager of a restaurant came to her house at 10 pm after she left a “mediocre” Yelp review.

Yesha Callahan of Loudoun County, Virginia, said she ordered food for delivery from La Porchetta, an Italian restaurant in Sterling. When the driver arrived, Callahan said he asked her to leave a review on the eatery’s Yelp page.

“My dinner was delivered & the delivery guy asked me to leave a review on @YelpNoVA. So I left a 3 star review bc it was mediocre,” she wrote on Twitter.

Callahan, who ordered a burger and a zeppole, a deep-fried Italian pastry, logged onto the site and left her feedback with the star rating.

"Tried this place based on the reviews and the fact that they had zeppoles on the menu, which you don't come by often," her review read. "Ordered the cheese burger, which was very dry & unseasoned. Also did not come with lettuce or tomato. The zeppoles barely had any powdered sugar on them & were soggy from the styrofoam container. I would suggest sending them to people in small paper bags. Maybe next time I'll try the pizza."

Later that night, Callahan told FOX 5, she heard several knocks at her door.

"I live alone and I’m not going to go to my door at ten o’clock at night and answer it," she said to FOX 5.

The Root magazine editor said the knocks were followed by phone calls and voicemails.

"Two phone calls came. I sent them both to voicemail and when I finally listened to the message he was saying he was outside my door to talk about the Yelp review," she said.

In response to the manager’s unwelcome visit, Callahan dropped her rating down to one-star and added an update to her review.

"I was scared. I was scared. I've seen horror movies," Callahan said about the late-night knocking.

La Porchetta’s manager responded to the incident, telling FOX 5 it was all a misunderstanding.

“I went to her house to give her a replacement order and to explain that GrubHub had the wrong description of our burger," the manager said. "It's our fault that we went, and we know that. We just wanted to give the customer a correct order."

Callahan said she would have preferred the restaurant to have responded to her review online in the first place or waited until the next day to try and correct the order.

"He left an apology on Yelp but, you know, it's too late. You came to my house unannounced ten o'clock at night. that's just not proper protocol," she said to FOX 5.

Callahan said she called the police after the incident and was informed they would contact the restaurant; however, she confirmed to FOX 5 that the officer did not get in touch with the manager.

Since the post, Yelp has locked the restaurant’s page for “Active Cleanup Alert,” after people began to leave bad reviews based on what happened to Callahan.