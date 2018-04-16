Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Beer

Man asks clerk about stealing beer before stealing beer, gets arrested just like she said

Associated Press
Christopher Maxwell, 33, took matters into his own hands when told he couldn't purchase alcohol between 1 and 7 a.m.

Christopher Maxwell, 33, took matters into his own hands when told he couldn't purchase alcohol between 1 and 7 a.m.  (Indian River County Sheriff's Office/Reuters)

A Florida man asked the store clerk, "What would happen if I stole some beer?"

Police say Christopher Maxwell soon found out.

SEE IT: IS 'BOXED BEER' THE FUTURE OF BEER?

Police in Sebastian, Fla., told TCPalm.com the 33-year-old Maxwell entered a convenience store at 2:30 a.m. Friday but was told he couldn't buy beer because alcohol sales are banned in the city between 1 and 7 a.m.

In response to Maxwell's question, the clerk replied she would call 911. Maxwell still grabbed two 18-packs of Bud Light and left. The clerk did as she said.

speedway sebastian streetview

The clerk at the Speedway station in Sebastian told clerk she'd call the cops if he stole beer, which he did anyway.  (Google Street View)

Police found Maxwell nearby with an 18-pack in each hand. Officers said he struggled when they tried to arrest him.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH DEBUTING 'BUD LIGHT ORANGE'

He remained jailed Sunday on charges of petty theft and battery on a police officer. Records don't show if he has an attorney.