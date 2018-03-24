Expand / Collapse search
D.C. restaurants giving free food to March for Our Lives student protesters

Janine Puhak
By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Students are demanding action in response to the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Griff Jenkins reports from Washington D.C. Video

The thousands of students rallying in Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the March for Our Lives movement are sure to work up an appetite, making the generosity of select restaurants near the march route all the more sweet.

Dubbed the “Food For Our Lives” movement, various chains and local eateries throughout the nation’s capital will offer free or discounted meals to high school aged protesters to show solidarity and support. #FoodForOurLives is currently trending on Twitter to promote the cause.

“We proudly stand with the students who have come to make their voices heard against gun violence," the organization’s website states “#FoodForOurLives will provide free or discounted meals on Saturday, March 24 to any student 18 and under with a valid ID, while supplies last.”

“We wanted to be able to provide something to people making an effort and going out there and speaking up," Mallory Finnigan, general manager participating restaurant aThe Pig, told TODAY Food. "People just flood down 14th Street. We wanted to get a chance to feed them and to do something to show our solidarity."

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., various promotions and deals are available at Beefsteak, Sugar Shack Donuts, Shake Shack, Sweetgreen, Cava, Rasa, Taco Bamba, Protein Bar, Matchbox and Buredo, according to Food For Our Lives. Celebrity chef Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup will also be giving out free meals to students while supplies last. 

For protesters over 21, Finnigan said that The Bird, Grillfish, Comissary and Logan Tavern will be offering a specialty cocktail with all proceeds going to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak