Taco Bell brings back Naked Egg Taco, introduces new Chalupa

Taco Bell has announced the limited-time return of its bare breakfast offering – the Naked Egg Taco.

The shell-less breakfast item – which resembles a portable omelet – is heading back to the menu March 8 after making its debut last fall.

TACO BELL RELEASES ITS OWN MEXICAN-STYLE BEER

The Tex-Mex chain’s favorited breakfast creation comes with a fried egg “shell” that is packed with crispy seasoned potatoes, nacho cheese and bacon or sausage, and then topped off with more cheese, pleasing breakfast lovers and shell haters everywhere.

“Fans know us for shell innovations like the Doritos Locos Taco and the Naked Chicken Chalupa, and we’ve also experimented in the breakfast daypart with the release of the Waffle Taco and Biscuit Taco in the past,” said Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell Corp, in a press release.

However, for the modest folks who need a good cover-up for their morning meal, the fast food chain will also be releasing a “dressed” version that comes wrapped in a Gordita flatbread, according to the press release.

While March marks the return for the brand’s beloved breakfast sandwich, it will also see the release of a new item that will further test the limits of the shell: the Breakfast Toasted Cheese Chalupa.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The new Chalupa will come with a crispy aged cheddar shell filled with eggs, nacho cheese and bacon or sausage.

In addition to all the classic breakfast ingredients, the Toasted Cheese Chalupa also comes with a catch – it is only available in Charleston, WV and Huntington, WV for a limited time.