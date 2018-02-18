McDonald's guest left 'devastated' over missing snack ingredient

A McDonald’s in England brought mozzarella sticks back to their menu for a limited time. However, after a cheesy oversight the chain may have to change the name to simply “sticks.”

Catherine Murphy ordered a three-piece mozzarella sticks item at the chain restaurant, which brought the crave-worthy dish back to its stores last week.

The 24-year-old said she opened up her snack and bit into one only to discover the limited-edition mozzarella sticks were missing the vital ingredient – mozzarella.

“I was devastated. I was really looking forward to them because they’re my favourites and it was just hollow bread,” she said to Echo.

Murphy was disappointed with the situation, but she is far from the first one to be burned by McDonald’s outposts forgetting the namesake ingredient.

In 2016, a string of McDonald’s were accused of selling mozzarella sticks without their cheesy filling, and were taken to task by fans of the dish who used Twitter to express their outrage.

Courtney Wright said, “When you get mozzarella sticks but there is no cheese in them… lunch ruined.”

Francesca Heavens said, “McDonald’s what is this?!? My mozzarella stick had no cheese! How is that even possible?? Where is the cheese.”

Amber said, “Craving mozzarella sticks. Excited that McDonalds has them! Just to get home to have hollow breading.”

The sticks, which are supposed to be “made with 100% real and melty mozzarella cheese,” according to the McDonald’s website ended up just being a hollow “golden crust based in wheat flour that includes onion, garlic and a pinch of salt.”

Hopefully the chain gets its cheese together before the item is taken off the menu. The mozzarella sticks are only available at participating stores in England until March 20.