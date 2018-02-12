The McDonald's in Olympic Park looks just like an Extra Value Meal

Forget glory, athleticism or the thrill of competition — the Olympians at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang are eating at a McDonald’s shaped like junk food!

In honor of the Pyeongchang Games, McDonald’s — an official sponsor of the 2018 Olympics — has constructed a 160-seat outpost at the Gangneung Olympic Park designed to look like a hamburger, fries and a drink.

The Olympic Park location was designed in the hopes of “providing unique enjoyment to the customers as a landmark of the Gangneung Olympic Park,” per a statement by the company, which also added that construction on the behemoth burger began in Nov. 2017.

The company had also built a second location at the Gangneung Olympic Village, though that particular restaurant does not resemble an Extra Value Meal, and thus does not deserve any further mention.

Spectators at the 2018 Games are welcome to dine at the Olympic Park location, but the location in the Olympic Village, on the other hand, is reserved for athletes only, as it will be doling out free food to the Olympians, McDonald’s explained.

Both restaurants are said to employ a total of 260 people.