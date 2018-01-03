McDonald's is testing 'Archburger' made with fresh beef

It’s a whole new year, and McDonald’s is already busy making good on a failed menu item.

On Jan. 3, Business Insider reported that the fast-food giant is testing a fresh beef hamburger at select locations. Dubbed the "Archburger," the sandwich is strikingly similar to a long gone item that hit menus for a limited time in 1996.

According to the New York Times, back then the Chicago-headquartered chain spent between $150 million and $200 million promoting the Arche Deluxe’s arrival, which was the most expensive fast-food advertising campaign to date. Despite expectations and a price tag starting at $2.09, fans weren’t impressed and the sandwich soon disappeared.

With the fresh beef patty making its triumphant return on a potato-flour bun, the Archburger is further complimented by cheese, pickles, onion and a special “Arch Sauce,” a mustard and mayo mix, TODAY Food reports. The chain further confirmed the test to the outlet via email.

"We are conducting a limited test in Oklahoma and look forward to gaining valuable feedback from our customers and crew. We are continuing to raise the bar for our customers with new menu items and ways to experience our brand," a company spokesperson said.

As competitors including Wendy’s and Shake Shack continue to find success by touting all-natural, never frozen burgers, perhaps Mickey D’s is looking to pull a fast one in the New Year.

