Guy Fieri's Times Square restaurant to close before New Year's

If you live in the New York area and you’ve been hankering for a plate of Trash Can Nachos, you’d better act fast.

Just over five years after opening its doors in NYC, Guy Fieri’s massive Times Square eatery — Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar — will be closing its doors for good on Dec. 31, Eater NY is reporting.

The reason wasn’t immediately disclosed by the employees who confirmed the news to Eater, but it’s safe to say it comes as a blow to Fieri’s fans both near and far.

Grubstreet reported that the restaurant had remained very popular among Times Square tourists and even celebrities (supermodel Chrissy Teigen and reality star Jonathan Cheban count themselves among its fans) even despite a scathing New York Times review in which the restaurant was infamously awarded 0 stars.

In 2016, Guy's American was also determined to be the 39th most successful independent restaurant in the entire country, taking in a whopping $17 million in 2015 alone.

The restaurant was also recently the final destination of the second annual FieriCon bar crawl in Nov. 2017, during which scores of attendees — many of whom were dressed up as the bleached-blonde, flame-shirted chef — made the pilgrimage to the New York outpost of “Flavortown USA.”

Fieri himself has yet to publicly comment on the closure of Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar, but a representative for the celebrity chef told Eater that he’s proud to have served “millions” of patrons at his New York restaurant.

Guy’s American plans on going out with a bang, too: According to online tourism guides, and as confirmed by an employee at the restaurant, Guy’s American Bar & Grill is still moving forward with a New Year’s Eve bash, complete with an open bar, on Dec. 31.

Fieri currently operates 18 restaurants throughout the United States, Mexico and South America. It’s unclear how, if at all, the shuttering of Fieri’s Times Square location will affect his other eateries.

A representative for Guy Fieri was not immediately available to comment.