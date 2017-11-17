Supermarket's frozen 'Christmas pizza' met with criticism on Twitter

Whether you’re looking to simplify your culinary plans for Dec. 25, or just identify as an adventurous pizza enthusiast, the perfect holiday pie has arrived just ahead of Christmastime: British supermarket Asda recently announced that they’ll be stocking their shelves with a Christmas dinner-themed pizza, The Sun reports.

Loaded with chicken, roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts — and topped off with a cranberry sauce drizzle — the seasonal pie will be sold in select Asda stores beginning Dec. 7.

STARBUCKS HOLIDAY CUP CAUSES SOCIAL MEDIA BUZZ OVER MYSTERY HANDS

And while the pizza unites many of the dishes traditionally found on the Christmas dinner table on one saucy, cheesy crust, people are at odds as to whether or not the dish is nice, or actually kind of naughty (i.e., disgusting). In response to Asda's news, Twitter users have already bashed the festive flatbreads, with one arguing that brussels sprouts "don't belong on a pizza," and another saying it "looks like a disease."

HOW MANY CALORIES ARE IN A THANKSGIVING MEAL?

On the other hand, the dish has already piqued a few foodies' interests.

According to the Evening Standard, the pizza will be sold in 10 and 14 inch varieties for £2.60 and £4, or about $3.50 and $5.30 across some of Asda's 645 locations across the United Kingdom through the holiday season.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS