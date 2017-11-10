Dunkin’ Donuts staffer sold drugs on the job, police say

Here’s a lesson on what you should definitely donut do while on the clock.

A Pennsylvania man is being accused of selling methamphetamines and heroin while at work at Dunkin’ Donuts, Fox 17 reports. Authorizes were tipped off about the suspicious behavior of Dunkin’ staffer Nathan Pizzardi earlier in the summer of 2017, and began monitoring him on the job.

"We found that he would stay in his uniform, even his headpiece from the drive-through window at Dunkin' Donuts […] when he went out to his personal vehicle and made the transactions," Lancaster County District Attorney's office spokesman Brett Hambright said.

Through August and September, law enforcement officers say that Pizzardi sold $25 worth of meth in the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot as well as $90 worth of heroin at a nearby Turkey Hill.

In lieu of $80,000 bail, the 35-year-old from Denver was placed in Lancaster County prison, Pennlive.com reports. Further, court documents do not name an attorney who could comment on Pizzardi’s behalf.

Hambright added that this case is just the tip of a larger iceberg, as "low-level [drug] dealers" who are gainfully employed are becoming increasingly common as the national opioid epidemic rages on.

