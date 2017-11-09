Dunkin' Donuts reveals cookie-inspired holiday flavors

Dunkin’ Donuts revealed its holiday flavor line-up, and it would make Santa proud.

The coffee and doughnut chain has announced they will introduce two new doughnuts that will feature the tastes of traditional seasonal cookies – a Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut and a Gingerbread Cookie Donut.

DUNKIN' DONUTS SHRINKING MENU TO IMPROVE 'DOUGHNUT MOJO'

And these two calorie bombs are living up to their cookie namesakes, by literally being covered in them.

The sugar cookie will be a frosted doughnut with a sweet cookie dough flavored filling and topped with crumbled frosted sugar cookies. The gingerbread cookie doughnut is a decadent caramel frosted doughnut with gingerbread cookie topping.

If cookies aren't your idea of a holiday treat, Dunkin’ has said they will also have a Snowflake Sprinkle Donut, a frosted doughnut with red icing and snowflake sprinkles, and seasonal munchkins doughnut holes rolled in snowflake sprinkles.

But the sweet treats don’t stop at the doughnuts. Two favorite coffee flavors will also be returning this year, the Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon coffee.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For the Dunkin’ Donut lover, the company has announced they will also be running holiday promotions on merchandise and drink deals – perfect for stocking stuffers.