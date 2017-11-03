National Sandwich Day: 5 of the most outrageous offerings across America

Sandwiches are a quintessential American staple. But what happens when you tire of the peanut butter and jelly, or a classic ham and cheese?

You take it to the next level.

In honor of National Sandwich Day, we've rounded up five of the most utterly outrageous sandwiches across America, each of which will leave you stuffed, satisfied, and probably with leftovers.

The Grilled Cheese Donut from Tom + Chee; Multiple locations

Tom + Chee is already home to the infamous Grilled Cheese Doughnut, but if you're looking for something beyond a classic "GCD,” as they call it, they have plenty of other options. Depending on the exact location you visit, you might be able to sample the “S’more” sandwich, which is a grilled doughnut with graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow mascarpone. Or why not try the “Strawberry Lemonade,” with fresh strawberries, lemon mascarpone, and mozzarella sandwiched between a grilled doughnut?

The Corned Beef Sandwich at Slyman's Restaurant; Cleveland

This isn't just any corned beef sandwich — this is the "biggest and best corned beef in Cleveland" (albeit self-proclaimed). It is pretty big, though: Sandwiches are generally topped with 12 to 14 ounces of corned beef. On an average day, the spot serves 600 to 800 pounds of the stuff, and on St. Patrick’s Day, that number swells to a about a ton. Past celebrity guests have included President George W. Bush, Rachael Ray, Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Sherrod Brown, to name a few.

The Cheesus from The Grilled Cheese Grill; Portland, Ore.

Who needs a burger bun when you could use two entire grilled cheese sandwiches in its place? That’s exactly what The Grilled Cheese Grill in Portland, Ore., is serving up for just $8.50. "Buns" come with either American cheese with pickles or Colby Jack with grilled onions, but in between you’ll find a third-pound burger patty along with lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mustard. If you're extra hungry, you can add bacon for a small upcharge.

The Suicide Stack at Heart and Soul Cafe; Cave Creek, Ariz.

“The Famous Suicide Stack” is not for the faint of heart. The sandwich is made up of thirteen different "layers of goodness," including chicken-fried steak, green pork chili, scrambled eggs with cheese, chicken-fried ham steak, red-eye gravy with pinto beans, hash browns, jalapeño cheese sauce, more scrambled eggs with cheese, a buttermilk-fried chicken breast, and country pork gravy. Then it's served on a biscuit topped with three stuffed, deep-fried jalapeno peppers. But don't try to finish it all by yourself — according to the restaurant's website, the sandwich is intended to feed a table of four.

The Nook’s Southern Comfort Stuffed Burger from The Nook on Piedmont Park; Atlanta

The Nook is famous for its stuffed burger, which is made with a certified angus beef patty that comes stuffed with homemade fried-bacon-mac-and-cheese. It's then topped with cheddar, hot potato chips, and The Nook’s secret peach Southern Comfort barbecue sauce. Not quite sold? They also serve a burger stuffed with sauteed shrimp and andouille sausage, which they slather in rich beurre blanc sauce.