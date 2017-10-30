College student attempts to eat 100 McChicken sandwiches in 24 hours

A Michigan State University senior tried his hand at a challenge posted on Snapchat last week – to eat 100 McDonald’s McChicken sandwiches in a 24-hour period, without vomiting.

Derek Metcalf thought he’d give it a go since he’s already such a fan of the chicken sandwich.

“I’m a fan of the McChicken,” Metcalf told the Lansing State Journal, “I’ve always loved them.”

The chemical engineering major started preparing for the eating marathon the weekend before by working out aggressively. He tried to burn as many calories as he could since 100 McChicken sandwiches – with shredded lettuce, mayonnaise, toasted bun and chicken patty – equals about 35,000 calories, or roughly 17 times the recommended amount of calories an average adult male should be consuming daily.

Metcalf started his experiment at 4:30 am Monday, working his way through the ten sandwiches he had purchased the night before.

The first four were easy, the Lansing State Journal reported. But Metcalf soon found his downfall.

“Too much mayo makes a man weak,” Metcalf said. “It was really hard to eat that amount of mayo.”

Part of the challenge is to eat the McChicken sandwiches unadulterated, so Metcalf pressed on, mayonnaise and all.

The college student had to stuff his backpack full of the sandwiches when he left for class, which won him some odd looks from his peers.

Metcalf kept track of his progress on Snapchat, which quickly amassed more than 5,000 views when he uploaded it to Michigan State University’s specific Snapchat story.

The videos consisted of Metcalf ordering and eating the sandwiches, but it also included tips for how to get McChicken sandwiches crispy after refrigeration. One includes pan-frying the patty, or throwing the sandwich in the oven on low heat.

After Metcalf was closing in on 20 McChickens, he started to lose steam.

"Personally, I had him at 16 or 17," Metcalf’s friend Andrew Seng said. "He definitely surpassed what I thought he could do."

Seng bought Metcalf the next five sandwiches. However, once Metcalf hit 24, he had to quit.

Surprisingly, since the challenge, Metcalf hasn’t tired himself out of the crispy dollar menu staple.

“The day after I was grossed out, but today I could order one,” Metcalf said.