Officer takes child to McDonald's after not being picked up from school on birthday

A Green Bay police officer helped make an elementary school child's birthday special after not being picked up from school due to their parent being incarcerated.

According to a Facebook post, the child had no other family contacts, so Officer Robinson picked the child up from school to go on a ride in the police car and get a meal at McDonald's for a birthday surprise.

Officers are given free cheeseburger coupons from a local McDonald's to hand out in certain situations, and Officer Robinson wanted the child to be able to enjoy their birthday.

The family was eventually located and the child was dropped off.

At the end of the Facebook post, the police department said:

"Thank you to community partners, like McDonald's, that allow us to help out others in small ways during our interactions throughout the shifts. Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child's birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!"

This article originally appeared on Fox5.