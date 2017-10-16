What's the top-selling Halloween candy in your state?

CandyStore.com, a bulk candy wholesaler and retailer, is pretty certain of which candies you'll be seeing on Halloween night.

Using 10 years of sales data culled between 2007 and 2016 — and paying special attention to the months before Halloween — CandyStore.com has determined its best-selling Halloween candy in each of the United States. Furthermore, they've released an interactive map detailing each of the most popular Halloween candies across the nation. Take a look at the map and see if you agree:

It's important to note that these results don't necessarily reflect the popularity of any one candy in a given state, but rather the frequency a candy was purchased at CandyStore.com by a specific state.

That said, CandyStore.com suggests that Candy Corn was the top-selling candy in six states, with a total of 504,166 pounds sold over the years. However, nothing can top Starburst as the company's most-purchased candy — and Starburst can largely thank Texas for that, has the state is responsible for ordering a total of 1,952,361 pounds.

On the other end of the spectrum, Connecticut was the only state to prefer Almond Joy, which was also the least-purchased candy that also qualified as any state's favorite. (Only 2,457 pounds were bought.)

More states with unique favorites include: Montana, with Dubble Bubble Gum; Mississippi, with 3 Musketeers, Nevada, with Hersey Kisses; Alaska, with Twix; Louisiana, with Lemonheads; and Delaware, with Life Savers.

The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year alone. So we hope you like more Starburst, Texan trick-or-treaters!