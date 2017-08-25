Wine gadget claims to filter out hangovers

While every choice comes with a consequence, the future could get a whole lot more peachy for oenophiliacs everywhere. Vino startup PureWine claims their latest purifying gadget will make it easier than ever to strip wine of headache-inducing compounds before it ever hits your lips.

“We basically are a Brita filter for wine,” company CEO David Meadows told The Dallas Morning News. Meadows, who received a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, founded PureWine three years ago with his son Derek in hopes of discovering a way to consume wine without fear of a hangover.

According to the company website, after much experimentation, the father-son duo discovered an effective way to removing sulfites and histamines from vino, and The Wand was born. In September, a one-bottle-use spout that fits wine bottles like a cork and filters vino as its poured is set to hit shelves, according to Meadows.

Unpleasant reactions induced by wine drinking may be more common than you realize. According to the company’s research, up to 75 percent of adult consumers experience headaches, flushed skin or nasal congestion after downing a glass or two.

"I was able to drink two glasses of red wine and not develop a headache, which I hadn’t been able to do in a long time, if ever," gushed product tester Jeryn Laengrich, thankful that the PureWine gadget was able to eliminate her hangover. However, experts are skeptical that the gadget is totally effective.

Moving forward, more scientific research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of the product, said Matthew Feldman, a private-practice allergist at the Dallas Allergy and Asthma Center.

"What they're claiming is that some of the side effects and intolerances to wine may be improved by removing histamines and sulfites, but that's technically not an allergy," he said.