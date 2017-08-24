Guy Fieri opens restaurant in world’s largest retirement community

Today, the Mayor of Flavortown expands his empire. Guy Fieri is opening the eighth worldwide location of his eponymous American Kitchen & Bar at The Villages, a retirment community for active adults, and the eatery is sure to be the real deal.

The Village-News first reported in April that the Food Network star would be opening a branch of his restaurant in the Lake Sumter Landing area. About 100 people were hired to staff the restaurant, they said.

While no official menu has been released yet, locals are hoping they’ll be able to order Fieri favorites like Trash Can Brisket Nachos, Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burgers, Cedar Plank Salmon and Seven Layer Jack Daniels Chocolate Cake inside the 6,000 square foot interior dining space that can seat 170, the Village-News reports. While such a large space may seem over the top, Fieri is simply catering to the masses.

According to Fox Business and the Ocala Star Banner, The Villages is the largest gated retirement community in the world, and home to around 119,000 individuals. Frequent flying residents are likely arelready familiar with Fieri eateries in Las Vegas, Mount Pocono, Atlantic City, Baltimore and Carnival Cruise lines.

Perhaps, the bleached-spiked and tattooed celebrity chef himself will make an appearance in the area. His new Food Network show, “Guy's Family Road Trip,” premiered last week.

No need to worry about the dress code though — flame-emblazoned button down shirts are not mandated for entry.