Celeb chef opens Cheetos-inspired pop-up restaurant in NYC
For folks who just can't control their cravings for Cheetos, a pop-up restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan could be your heaven – or hell.
The by-reservation-only pop-up is called the Spotted Cheetah, which will serve several cheesy concoctions for three days only: August 15, 16, and 17.
Spiky white-haired Chef Anne Burrell is the creative force behind the odd menu, which includes Cheetos-Infused Meatballs, Cheetos-Dusted Fried Green Tomatoes, and Cheetos Mac and Cheese.
"I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant," Burrell said in a statement. "I can't wait to see guests' reactions!"
The three-course menu featuring 11 Cheetos-inspired dishes will cost between $8 and $22. By Wednesday morning it appeared that all reservations had been scooped up.
