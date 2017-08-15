McDonald's customer claims she found a needle in her hamburger

A Kentucky woman was in for quite a surprise when she bit into her McDonald’s hamburger and reportedly found a needle.

Erin Spellman — who posted a photo of the needle on her Facebook page — says her son, step-mom and father were eating at McDonald’s in Hamburg, Kentucky when her step-mom bit into something hard, Lex 18 news reports.

In her post, Spellman warns others about the incident. “Just thought I’d scare everyone with something that personally happened to my family today — my dad and stepmom were eating at the McDonald’s in Hamburg and found a NEEDLE in her hamburger. Health dept has been called but fair warning....do NOT go there!!!”

Spellman said at first her step-mom thought it was a cap, but discovered it was actually a needle. She also pricked her finger on it.

Her step-mom spent several hours in the emergency room being treated with hepatitis b vaccinations and antibiotics, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department told the Lexington Herald Leader that the situation was being investigated.

“A health inspector visited the restaurant, surveyed the ingredients used to make the burger and found no evidence of contamination,” Hall said. He “also spoke with the restaurant’s managers, who reported that they and their staff had no idea how the needle could have been found in the burger.”



While the restaurant currently remains open, Denise Long, the owner and operator told the Lexington Herald Leader that they are working with the Health Department to verify the facts. “We take this allegation very seriously, as food safety is a top priority,” she said.