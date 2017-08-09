Krispy Kreme going dark for the eclipse, will debut chocolate-glaze doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is trying to make the eclipse a more immersive experience by adding an edible component.

On the same day of the total solar eclipse, August 21, the doughnut shop will be releasing a very special, never-before-seen doughnut — a chocolate rendition of its beloved Original Glazed.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut stores currently offer chocolate-iced variations of their doughnut, but this special edition doughnut will be totally “eclipsed by a mouth-watering chocolate glaze,” per a press release the company issued on Wednesday.

In the announcement, Krispy Kreme explains that they want to bring the once-in-a-lifetime excitement of the eclipse to everyone, stating, “The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse — no matter where you are.”

But before doughnut fans think they have found their new chocolatey go-to, there's a catch — the chocolate creation will only be available for that one single day in stores.

However, Krispy Kreme’s will be hosting a preview of their anticipated doughnut two days before the eclipse is set to take place. On August 19 and 20, customers can visit a Krispy Kreme store during its “hot light” hours to sneak a peek — and a taste — of the sweet treat.

Those who can manage to get to a store during the weekend will be able to witness the “chocolate glaze waterfall” that the company promises. Just don’t get too used to it — the original glaze will be back on Tuesday.

The Original Glaze Doughnut will still be offered during the special weekend.