You've never heard of the world's most popular beer

For International Beer Day this Friday, you might have trouble getting your hands on a cold glass of the best-selling beer on Earth.

Neither “Budweiser” nor “Heineken” can claim the title -- instead, it belongs to a Chinese beer called “Snow.”

Though you may have never heard of it, “Snow” beat “Bud Light” and nabbed the distinction back in 2008, Reuters reported.

China Resources Beer says online that the product “has become the largest single beer brand by volume worldwide since 2008.”

The brand holds 5.5 percent of the global market share, according to Business Insider. Though it’s mainly sold in China, shoppers in the U.S. can get it at specialty stores, the report said.

But what does it taste like? “Snow” is “a forgettable pale lager that doesn’t taste like much,” Fortune said earlier this year.

The beer currently has a “poor” score of 68 on the website Beer Advocate.

“There are some beers you buy because they taste great and others you buy because they are cheap. Snow fills the latter category quite nicely in China,” a review on the site said.

“It is what it is, and really for what it is, not terrible," the review said. “Like the bottle says: Relax, it’s fine.”