Channing Tatum enjoyed ‘freaking people out’ with vodka delivery

Channing Tatum found himself playing a new role this weekend: delivery boy.

In collaboration with the Saucey App – an alcohol delivery service — Channing Tatum took to the streets to bring his vodka brand, Born and Bred, into the homes of unsuspecting Saucey users.

Tatum also filmed the encounters on Instagram, and the reactions are priceless — if albeit a little profanity-laced, as Tatum pointed out in one caption.

“A few of you owe money to the swear jar," he wrote.

WARNING: Some of the following footage contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend. With the help of @sauceyapp we spent the day delivering @bornandbred Vodka to the good people of LA. Thanks to all who let us into your homes-- a few of you owe money to the swear jar. We'll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled! A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Most of the folks Tatum delivered to were either already drinking or hungover from previous festivities, but all were excited to see him. He even paused during his new job of “delivering @bornandbred Vodka to the good people of LA,” he wrote on Instagram, to partake in the fun and share a shot with one of the households he delivered to.

Tatum launched Born and Bred, an American craft vodka, earlier this year. The locally sourced spirit is the celebrity’s first foray into the liquor industry, which he started with a plan to “Cross my heart and hope for mischief”— a wish printed in all caps inside each bottle.

When he first stated his plans for the vodka brand, he told People: “I want to just cause a little havoc, get into some trouble, get into some safe, manageable mischief.”

This weekend, he presumably achieved the lighthearted fun he was looking for, and took some others on the ride.