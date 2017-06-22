Food Prep
Boy pees on neighbor's steaks, gets charged with destruction of property
Authorities in Maryland have charged a 7-year-old boy after they say he urinated on steaks a neighbor was grilling in his backyard.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to a home on Hawthorn Way in Lexington Park on June 6 after the victim contacted them for a report of destruction of property.
More From Fox 5 DC
-
4 arrested in 10 armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Prince George’s Co. external-ct
-
'Please, daddy, don't' 12-year-old screamed as she was stabbed to death external-ct
-
Driver killed in crash on Benning Road external-ct
-
Grandmother wanted for murder after stabbing daughter, two grandchildren external-ct
-
Police identify young girl brought to Maryland hospital external-ct
The investigation found that the boy urinated off the roof of his home onto the victim’s grill, and the incident was caught on camera by a witness, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 7-year-old boy was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property of $1,000.