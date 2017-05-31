Half-naked sushi model gets revenge on frisky customer

Watch where you put those chopsticks!

A video of a sushi model striking back at a grabby customer has gone viral on Chinese social media.

The incident took place at a restaurant in Taiyuan, China, where guests picked fish rolls off half-naked women’s bodies’ with chopsticks, NextShark reports.

But when one customer allegedly did something “unspeakable” with his chopsticks to a model, she leapt up and shoved him.

According the South China Morning Post, the model initially thought the guest’s actions were innocent, but later realized she was being taken advantage of.

